A paralyzed woman and her son have been discovered living with their husband’s decomposing body.

For the previous three months, a 40-year-old man has been found living with his father’s decomposing body. The man’s bedridden mother was also inside, according to police.

The man was identified by local media as Kaushik Dey, a resident of Kolkata, India. According to The Times Of India, Dey told officers that his father, 70-year-old Sangram Dey, died three months ago.

The authorities, however, stated that they have yet to determine the time of the man’s death. “We discovered that the man had told one of his neighbors about his father’s death on November 2nd. We’ll have to wait for the post-mortem report to find out why he died and when he died “According to The Times Of India, a senior police official said.

Kaushik’s paraplegic mother told authorities that her unemployed son ignored her demands to cremate her deceased spouse, according to the report. Kaushik allegedly informed her that his father had died “socially,” but that he was “very much alive and will wake up soon” in “total realism.” According to News 18, the cops feel Kaushik is not mentally stable and that additional legal action would be taken after consulting with medical doctors (translation).

Neighbors reported they hadn’t seen Sangram in a few days, according to authorities. For years, he and his wife would always order lunch from a nearby restaurant. However, neighbors saw that the son had been collecting the food recently, and the order quantity had decreased. Despite being questioned about it, Kaushik did not provide a clear response. The officers were then notified, according to the report.

Sangram had not withdrawn money from his pension account in three months, according to police. Sangram and Kaushik’s banking transactions are also being scrutinized by cops to guarantee that the man’s death was not caused by foul play.

“Kaushik informed us that his father had previously withdrawn Rs 30,000 ($402) from the bank. For the past few weeks, he and his mother had been surviving on this money “Added the police official.

