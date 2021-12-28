A painful throat is a common symptom of Covid-19’s Omricon version, according to experts.

Coronavirus cases are at an all-time high, and victims are suffering a wide range of symptoms.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), there have been 17,269 more confirmed instances of Covid-19’s Omicron variant identified across the UK.

This raises the overall number of confirmed cases in the UK to 177,201, despite the fact that no new cases have been reported in Scotland or Wales since December 23.

With hi-tech backpack screens, the slogan ‘Get boosted now’ reaches Liverpool streets.

According to the UKHSA, the number of patients with the Omicron variant who have died in England has climbed to 49.

The number of persons admitted to hospitals in England with confirmed or suspected Omicron increased to 668.

While a sore throat is fairly frequent and can be caused by a variety of non-serious ailments, many Covid patients have described it as their primary complaint.

The ZOE study indicates that half of all persons reporting new cold-like symptoms have symptomatic Covid-19, not just a “harmless cold,” according to a new analysis published on Thursday.

This was determined by comparing the number of new cases of a cold-like sickness to the number of new verified Covid cases, according to the report.

Professor Tim Spector, the main scientist of the ZOE Covid Study app, said public messaging needed to shift “immediately” to acknowledge that Covid symptoms will feel more like a typical cold for many individuals.

“Self-isolation rules have already caused turmoil for our frontline staff over the previous few days,” he continued, “so I’m glad to see that the Government has lowered the isolation term to seven days.”

“However, what continues to astound me is their latest stay-at-home guidance’s misunderstanding on Covid symptoms.

“The most important symptoms are no longer a fresh continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of taste or smell, according to ZOE data.”

“An Omicron positive case will, for the most part, feel like a regular cold, with a sore throat, runny nose, and headache.”

“All you have to do is ask a friend who has recently tested positive.” We urgently need to adjust public messaging to save lives, as half of the population suffers from cold-like symptoms. “The summary comes to an end.”