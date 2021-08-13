A paedophile who worked as a landscape gardener had terrible fantasies of child molestation.

For the second time, a paedophile employed as a landscape gardener was captured with child sex abuse photographs.

John Andrews was previously released from prison after being found with indecent photographs of youngsters.

But today, the 36-year-old was sentenced to prison when he was caught with disgusting photographs of youngsters aged 12 to 17 for the second time.

Teens assaulted an unarmed man “just for the heck of it.”

The judge, Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC, who sentenced the defendant today at Liverpool Crown Court, said the case’s history was “significant.”

Andrews was sentenced to three years in prison in 2016 after being found in possession of Category C indecent photographs of children.

He was also given a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order as well as a sex offender treatment program to complete.

Andrews was in violation of his Sex Offenders Register obligation after the order, according to the judge, since “you saw fit to go on holiday to Tenerife without telling authorities.”

Andrews’ residence was visited by police in August of last year to confirm that he was following court requirements.

“As part of the visit, you disclosed some details regarding your sex life and other topics, in accordance with the conditions,” the judge stated.

Andrews “looked to have been looking at pornography, which contradicted what you had been stating” when the officer searched his phone.

Officers examined the phone further and uncovered 22 images of child sex abuse, 12 of which were unique and not copies.

The photographs depicted youngsters aged 12 to 17, with three of the images depicting rape.

According to the court, there were two Category B photographs and 17 Category C images.

The site was accessed in June, July, and August 2020, according to the judge.

Prosecutor Brian Treadwell claimed he used the site to look for terms like “first time boys” and “very young buddies.”

Andrews has four previous convictions for six offenses, according to Mr Treadwell, including damaging property in 2014, battery in the same year, failure to comply with notice requirements in 2016, and possession of prohibited substances in the same year.

The photographs were kept on Andrews’ phone as a result of Andrews clicking through links on the website, according to his lawyer, Simeon Evans. “The summary has come to an end.”