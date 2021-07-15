A paedophile who was “perfectly normal” made “really poor mistakes.” ’

A court heard that a father of one who was discovered with child rape photos was “totally normal” and only made “poor mistakes.”

Garry Roberts had a horrific collection of obscene photographs of children as young as five years old.

After his marriage ended, the corporate trader said he began glancing at them when he was depressed and seeking “thrills.”

However, the 54-year-old was saved from prison after a court determined that his case had a “realistic hope of rehabilitation.”

Merseyside Police got information from the National Crime Agency last year regarding an email account allegedly used to upload indecent photos of minors to the internet via the app Kik Messenger, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Officers looked into the matter and discovered a Kik account with the username FunBoyUK127, which led them to Roberts’ father’s home in Southway, Wavertree, where the insurance worker was at the time.

On March 23, 2020, when they raided the address and seized electronic materials, prosecutor Christopher Taylor stated Roberts wasn’t present, but he was detained later that day.

When questioned, he acknowledged that the email address was his and that he had used Kik, but that he couldn’t recall his username and that he had deleted the app.

He denied sending indecent images of children on Kik, but admitted to swapping pictures that were not of children.

Officers discovered 12 Category A indecent photos of youngsters involving females as young as five when his Samsung Galaxy mobile phone was checked after he gave the PIN.

