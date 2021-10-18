A paedophile who uses Viagra, a corrupt caretaker, and a predatory rapist are all in prison in Liverpool.

This list lists 23 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A judge was forced to jail a deceitful caregiver who defrauded her own mother, father, grandmother, and a crippled woman.

Another judge dealt with a paedophile priest who destroyed his victims’ lives.

An EncroChat drug dealer called “JetHawk” was part of an ingenious international narcotics conspiracy, and a Merseyside criminal ring was brought to justice owing to careful detective work, the courts heard.

Meanwhile, there was a retiree who tried to rape a 12-year-old girl, a cowardly paedophile who refused to face his sentence, and a rapist who was choked and pummeled before being thrown in jail.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

“Controlling and envious,” says John Hind. After wearing a life-size dummy in her clothes, John Hind stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her new man.

Hind’s June 16 attack on Amber Maher’s residence in Old Swan was so “ferocious” that the blade broke off from the grip.

He stabbed her in the left leg four times, once in the left arm, and sliced her left elbow and right upper arm, necessitating 156 stitches.

Hind stabbed her new lover Tom Downey twice in the side of his body, requiring 20 staples, when he intervened and punched him.

Hind, of Walton’s Sonning Road, admitted to intentionally injuring Ms Maher and Mr Downey and possessing a bladed article.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

Father Thomas MacCarteSexual abuse of two altar boys by Father Thomas MacCarte was “covered up” by the Catholic Church, according to a judge.

He molested two children at Bishop Eton Monastery in Childwall after allowing them to smoke cannabis and drink wine.

The youngsters have been troubled with wrath, shame, and “self-hatred” ever then, with one attempting suicide.

However, rather of being reported to the police, MacCarte was sent to Scotland after one boy’s father complained to Bishop Eton’s then parish priest.

MacCarte, now 70 years old, was convicted of three charges of indecent assault in connection with the Merseyside crimes three decades ago.

St. Mary’s Monastery’s disgraced priest. “The summary has come to an end.”