A paedophile who threatened to rape women and children is expected to be released soon.

Next month, a paedophile who has threatened to rape women and children will be released.

In 2017, Jay Ferguson, then 18 years old, pulled together a terrifying “rape kit” and threatened to kidnap and rape a child.

He was imprisoned for 22 months but told police he had a child sex assault film and a knife just days after his release.

The 22-year-old, of Liverpool Road, Huyton, was sentenced to 14 months in prison at HMP Styal in 2020.

He wrote to prison guards while incarcerated, stating that when he was released, he planned to commit a “violent rape” using the dating app Tinder.

After writing to a female guard and threatening to track her down and rape her, he was sentenced to another six months in prison.

Ferguson was transferred to a new prison and released on February 26 of this year.

He broke his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after “two or three days” and was detained again on March 1.

Ferguson’s phone proved he had accessed two “female only dating websites” – Zoe and Only Women, according to prosecutor Michael Stephenson.

He also broke the order by contacting his adult niece via Facebook Messenger, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“It was a talk about money, nothing more nefarious than that,” Mr Stephenson added.

Ferguson has been on remand in detention for four months after admitting to two breaches of his SHPO during a hearing in March.

In 2015, when he was still a teenager, he was charged with assault and public knife possession.

In November 2017, he guilty to five charges of harmful communications and attempting to persuade a youngster to engage in sexual behavior.

That was after he assembled a terrifying gear, including a balaclava and gloves, and told cops he planned to kidnap and rape a child.

Ferguson said the idea came from a “psycho” on the TV show Law & Order, and he handed officers a teddy bear, explaining, “I harm the teddy so I don’t hurt kids.”

He was apprehended after threatening to rape teenagers, children, and the mother of one 15-year-old victim.

Ferguson admitted that he was aware that sexual conduct with children was illegal. “The summary has come to an end.”