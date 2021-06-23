A paedophile who hoarded over 1,600 tapes of child rape gets free.

A paedophile who kept over 10,000 photographs of child sex assault has been found not guilty in court.

Andrew Lomax, who worked as a caregiver for 30 years, has more than 1,600 videos of child rape kept across multiple devices in his frightening collection.

An 18-month-old baby girl was the youngest victim among the child abuse photographs.

The 45-year-old had 11,240 filthy photos in total, including 3,188 recordings of children being sexually abused and 8,052 indecent images of youngsters.

Police responded on “intelligence received” regarding internet use in a residence in Woodchurch, where Lomax was residing at the time, according to Chris Hopkins, prosecuting today at Liverpool Crown Court.

When police arrived at the residence on October 21 of last year, Lomax said he “knew why police were there” and admitted to having indecent photographs on his computer.

In an interview with police, Lomax admitted to having a sexual interest in youngsters and said they would find “images of toddlers up to the age of maybe 14 or 15.”

Mr Hopkins claimed that 1,694 of the photos of child rape were videos, and he also had 1,494 footage of various forms of child sex assault.

On a computer tower, Lomax kept 2,000 obscene photographs of minors, the oldest of which was created on September 30, 2019 and the most recent on June 16, 2018.

On an Acer laptop, he had 1,300 indecent photographs of children, and on an HP laptop, he had 151 forbidden images of minors and 42 indecent images, with the earliest production date of April 2015.

Lomax also kept 679 unlawful photos of children on an external hard drive, the oldest of which was created in January 2013.

Mr Hopkins revealed that one of the sex assault recordings featured an 18-month-old infant girl.

Lomax had a good reputation in the past.

Jim Smith, defending, said Lomax had made “frank admissions” and “expressed remorse”.

He claimed Lomax had worked as a caregiver for the “most vulnerable in society,” including dementia patients, for 30 years before leaving. Summary ends.