A paedophile sent a 12-year-old ‘female’ obscene videos.

After his children discovered a serial of child sex offenses, a senior pervert was kicked out of their life.

Thomas O’Halloran, 72, mistook himself for a 12-year-old female and two 14-year-olds, telling the youngest that he was “horny.”

He also provided her a video of a woman performing a sex act on a man, which he instructed her to erase. He then inquired about her availability so that he might send her more sexual movies when she was alone.

After a lorry and two automobiles collided, the road is still closed 21 hours later.

On Monday, November 29, Liverpool Crown Court heard that O’Halloran, of Duke Street, St Helens, was apprehended by the ‘Fleetwood Enforcers UK,’ a voluntary sexual offenders hunting organisation.

The gang develops decoy accounts with images of young females, which are actually manipulated photographs of a female group member, and sends them out if they are asked.

“In July of this year, O’Halloran commenced communication with the decoys on Facebook Messenger before requesting to move to WhatsApp and proceeded with this communication while being fully aware of the different ages,” prosecutor Ken Grant said.

He had sexual contact with a decoy acting as a 14-year-old girl starting on July 3.

The father-of-three mentioned sexual acts and said he had intercourse with another 14-year-old girl, sending a photo of a clothed 14-year-old girl and stating he had sex with her, and he talked about “upskirting.”

He chatted with another decoy masquerading as a 14-year-old girl two days later, describing her as “beautiful” and expressing his desire to hug her.

He had sexual contact with a decoy claiming to be 12-years-old beginning on July 8, describing her as “pretty, lovely, and attractive” and referring to her as “sexy.”

Mr Grant said O’Halloran cautioned her not to tell anyone about the conversation, stating he was “horny” and wanted to talk to her about it. He also sent her a film of a woman performing a sex act on a guy, which he told her to delete.

On July 14, all communication was cut off, and the group compiled a dossier of evidence before conducting a “sting” operation on July 15 in which a member of the group approached the. “The summary has come to an end.”