A paedophile nurse who has “lost everything” is let out of jail.

After a court heard that he had “lost everything,” a paedophile nurse who downloaded baby rape photos was spared prison.

a father of four who is married Christopher Ewan, 45, used to work at Aintree Hospital in Fazakerley’s A&E department.

During his detention, he downloaded over 100 child rape files, as well as severe pornographic photographs depicting bestiality.

His family’s house in Netherton was targeted by vigilantes after his vile crimes were exposed, forcing his innocent wife and children to flee, Liverpool Crown Court heard today.

“In every sense, the defendant has suffered substantially – but it’s all down to him,” Ewan’s lawyer said.

Last summer, police were notified of “strange conduct” involving a Sky broadband account and the messaging program Kik Messenger.

On June 26, 2020, officers raided Ewan’s previous house in Musker Drive, Netherton, and took his Samsung phone.

Ewan denied knowing about any immoral content when questioned by the authorities.

However, the device was discovered to contain 137 Category A files, which included 127 photographs and 10 films and were the most serious category including child rape.

Between March 3 and June 23, last year, 217 Category B photos, 130 Category C files, one illegal “cartoon” image, and 21 extreme porn images were downloaded.

“A lot of them were thumbnail photographs, but they did find evidence of saving these images on the device,” prosecutor Christopher Hopkins said. There was a password-protected folder with questionable activity on it.”

One Category A photograph depicted a female baby aged six to twelve months, while one Category A video, which lasted roughly 24 minutes, had youngsters ages eight, seven, and four, he claimed.

“As a result of their type, they are extremely serious photos in the Crown’s submission,” Mr Hopkins stated.

Ewan acknowledged to downloading and possessing indecent photos of minors on three occasions, as well as possessing a forbidden image of a child and hardcore porn.

Ewan claimed in a pre-sentence report that he didn’t download the photographs on purpose or for sexual satisfaction, but he has subsequently admitted that isn’t the case.

“He completely accepts deliberately downloading this material,” defense attorney Desmond Lennon said. He accepts at as well.” “The summary comes to an end.”