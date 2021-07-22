A paedophile in possession of cocaine and ketamine attempted to flee the scene by cycling.

A paedophile selling cocaine and ketamine attempted to flee on his bicycle from officers who confronted him on the street.

Jordan Duckworth, who attempted to rape a kid and a girl in the past, was found riding a bicycle in Kensington by police.

When cops approached, he bolted, leading officers on a chase before being apprehended.

The 27-year-old sold drugs just months before infiltrating a child’s home and blaming the mother.

After being discovered in the woman’s home, he lied about who he was before confessing to violating a Sexual Offences Prevention Order before Liverpool Crown Court in March of this year.

He returned to court today to face sentencing for the narcotics offenses.

Prosecutor Paul Blasbery said Duckworth was seen riding a bicycle on Sheil Road in Kensington on November 16 last year at around 11 p.m. by officers in an unmarked police car.

“The police officers introduced themselves, and Mr Duckworth manoeuvred around them and rode away,” Mr Blasbery claimed.

They tried to stop him again, but he bolted, leading to a foot chase with the cops.

Duckworth had 2.66 grams of cocaine, 5.36 grams of ketamine, 38 grams of cannabis, and MDMA worth between £290 and £490 when he was arrested.

The medications were worth up to £1,450 in total.

During a search of Mr Blasbery’s residence, detectives discovered scales and £135 in cash, according to him.

Duckworth has nine prior convictions, including attempting to rape a boy and a girl when he was 17 in January 2011, for which he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

In February of this year, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison for violating the provisions of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

He was discovered in the home of a mother in Wavertree, together with her 13-year-old son.

Duckworth initially “lied about who he was,” but afterwards realized his mistake.

Jeremy Hawthorn, the defendant’s lawyer, said today that client had pleaded guilty at his first court appearance and that the operation was “quite easy.”

Duckworth was not working at the time, according to him, and had resigned his job as a railway worker after the death of his best friend. “The summary has come to an end.”