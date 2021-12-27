A paedophile foster carer told a little girl that if she reported her family, they would be “hurt.”

A former foster carer was found guilty of sexually abusing young children and threatening one victim’s family if she notified anybody about his evil deeds.

Francis Ward, now of Wallasey, molested the youngsters in Sutherland, Scotland, when one was eight years old and the other was eleven years old.

Before making threats against her family if she notified anybody about the assault, the 69-year-old dubbed the older girl “attractive” and that she “had a wonderful figure.”

During a trial at Edinburgh’s High Court, the now-adult victim testified that Ward’s threats made her “too afraid” to tell anybody about the abuse.

The woman finally mustered the confidence to inform support staff what had occurred to her, she told attorney depute Richard Goddard, QC.

Ward denied abusing the girls, but was found guilty of two sexual assaults, as well as watching an underage girl in a private act and communicating with her sexually.

He was found not guilty of one count of rape.

Ward had previously been convicted in a sheriff court of transmitting sexual communications to children and was sentenced to community service and a restriction of liberty in 2017.

Defending attorney Brian McConnachie, QC, described his client as “a man who has not maintained excellent health.”

He requested that Ward be released on bail before his sentencing next month.

“While the inevitable penalty is one of jail, one would expect, the offences are [many years old,” Mr McConnachie said.

“As far as Mr Ward is concerned, there is no clear danger.”

The judge stated that she was willing to continue his bail and added him to the sex offenders’ register.

During the trial, the victims were hailed for their “immense courage.”

“These young children trusted Ward, but he breached that trust and assaulted these children when they were at their most vulnerable,” said Detective Inspector Anna Johnston of Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit.

“I’d want to express my gratitude to the victims and their families for their cooperation during this investigation.” It’s difficult to talk about these kinds of atrocities, and they’ve shown incredible bravery throughout this inquiry.

“I’m hoping for his conviction.”

