A paedophile approached her mother and requested if he may rape her daughters.

A paedophile told a mother that he wanted to rape her two eight-year-old kids.

Dad-of-three During horrifying online talks with a lady named “Jennie,” Colin Waring revealed a child rape video.

The 30-year-old even gave her a photo of his penis with the words “Ped Dad” scrawled on it, which stands for paedophile father.

However, the pervert was conversing with an undercover cop the entire time, and her daughters were not genuine.

The case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court. Between April 30 and May 5 of last year, Waring chatted with the officer, who pretended to be Jennie on the chat program Kik Messenger.

He claimed he wanted Jennie to let him rape her eldest daughter “Emily,” who was allegedly 12, and her youngest daughter “Rachael,” who was allegedly eight years old.

On May 4, 2020, Waring, of Thornleigh Avenue in Eastham, sent her the two lewd photos.

A “graphic” category was one of them. A video depicting a four-year-old girl, the most serious category including child rape.

The other was a Category B photograph of a little girl, possibly four or five years old, being sexually molested.

Waring pleaded guilty to two charges of disseminating obscene photos of children after being detained and confronted with the evidence.

He did, however, deny two counts of knowingly inciting the commission of a crime, particularly the rape of a minor under the age of 13.

When Waring went on trial, he told the jury that he knew it was an undercover investigator and that the dialogue was “fictional.”

During the trial, prosecutor Frances Willmott stated that this was incorrect and that he had intended to carry out the two rapes.

Following a five-day trial and more than four and a half hours of deliberation, the jury found him guilty by a majority of 11-1 this morning.

When the guilty verdicts were read, Waring seemed to be hyperventilating and breathing rapidly in the dock.

Today’s prosecutor, Ember-Jade Wong, said one of the case’s aggravating aspects was the children’s vulnerability in the indecent photos.

She further said that there were “attempts to suppress evidence in this instance, with the defendant deleting items from his mobile phone.”

The length of any prison sentence, according to defense attorney Desmond Lennon.