A pact on a worldwide minimum tax for corporations has been backed by 130 countries.

A global minimum tax, sponsored by US President Joe Biden, has been agreed upon by 130 countries as part of a global attempt to prevent multinational corporations from avoiding taxes by moving earnings to countries with low rates.

The agreement is an attempt to solve the issues posed by a globalised and more digital world economy in which earnings can be transferred across borders and corporations can make online revenues in locations where they do not have a taxable headquarters.

The agreement calls for a worldwide minimum tax of at least 15%, a major component championed by Vice President Biden as he seeks additional cash for his infrastructure and clean energy ambitions.

There are still technical details to iron out, and the agreement would not go into effect until at least 2023.

In the last century, the most significant international tax agreement has been reached.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development recently stated that portion of the income of the world’s greatest corporations will be taxed in nations where they do business online but have no physical presence.

It was dubbed “the most important international tax accord in a century” by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Countries led by France have already begun levying unilateral digital taxes on US tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Facebook. Under the terms of the agreement, they would agree to drop the taxes, which the US considers to be unfair trade practices, in favor of a global approach.

Under former US President Donald Trump, the French tax on internet firms provoked retaliatory tariffs, and France has praised the Biden administration’s efforts to establish a worldwide agreement.

“Wherever they have activity, online behemoths must pay their due share of taxes,” he said. “There is no reason why a small or medium-sized company should pay more taxes than an internet behemoth simply because it is physically present in the country where it operates.”

It was a “historic day,” according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"The United States has been engaged in a self-defeating international tax race for decades, cutting only our corporate tax rates.