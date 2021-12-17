A One-Year-Old Girl Falls Into A 15-Foot Borewell And Is Miraculously Rescued In 10 Hours [Video].

In India, a one-year-old girl who fell into a 15-foot borehole by mistake was rescued after a ten-hour rescue operation.

Divyanshi, a toddler from a village in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was pulled from the borewell in a joint operation by the army and local rescue services on Thursday. According to investigators, Divyanshi was playing outside with other children when she slipped into an uncovered borewell in a field. According to Hindustan Times, the child was taken to the hospital following the rescue and her condition is stable.

“The rescue operation lasted from 3 p.m. on Thursday until 12:30 a.m. on Friday (Friday). The child’s status is currently stable. While the child was trapped inside the borewell, we provided oxygen via a cylinder “According to the Free Press Journal, RS Prajapati, a medic who treated the toddler,

Ramsakhi Kushwaha, the child’s mother, said she had left the youngster in an open field with other children on Thursday afternoon. Kushwaha was at home when one of the youngsters ran up to her and informed her of the disaster. Kushwaha heard her baby’s cries from the borewell when she returned to check on her infant. Officials were notified, and the rescue attempt was launched immediately, according to Kushwaha.

The army was called after early efforts by local rescue services failed. They utilized earthmovers to dig an L-shaped tunnel parallel to the borewell, which assisted the rescuers in reaching the baby. Meanwhile, the child was given a regular supply of oxygen, and the family continued to console her from outside by talking to her.

Last year, a 4-year-old kid in Texas was rescued six hours after falling down a 44-foot deep well by first responders. The unidentified child was on a ranch in Garceo when he fell into the narrow deep well. The boy who fell in through the eight-to-ten-inch wide gap became caught at nine and a half feet. To protect the youngster from falling further down the hole, the rescuers placed a rope around his hands and rescued him by excavating a hole next to the initial hole.