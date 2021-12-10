A one-year-old boy is punched in the face inside an emergency room, prompting his parents to file a lawsuit against the hospital.

After their one-year-old child was punched by another patient in the emergency room, a Pennsylvania couple is suing the hospital.

According to CBS Pittsburg, the Miller family of Butler County has filed a complaint against Butler Memorial Hospital for failing to safeguard their child after he was hit in the face by a patient named Elijah Flick-Geibel.

Because Flick-Geibel is struggling with mental health concerns, the family decided to withdraw the allegations against him. According to the lawsuit, the hospital failed to protect them. Kelly Miller told the news source, “There was a moment in between when this could’ve been stopped.”

Kelly claims she took her son to the emergency department for sutures last month. Flick-Geibel tracked them down while waiting for him to be treated before hitting the baby in the face with his fist. Miller yelled for aid as he tried to flee.

Miller told WPXI, “It was just me and my son, with (the patient) coming at us without support.” “In that scenario, I felt completely alone.” Before being detained, Flick-Geibel allegedly battled with a hospital employee and security. He was being admitted to the hospital as a psychiatric patient against his will.

According to a mental health worker who was aiding Flick-Geibel, the infant and the loud noises the youngster was making triggered him.

Kelly, on the other hand, believes the hospital could have done more. “They could have stopped this from happening 100 percent of the time, especially him beating my child,” Miller added. “It got out of hand.” According to the couple’s attorney, the hospital personnel was familiar with Flick-Geibel.

“One of the more alarming elements of this,” attorney Al Lindsay told WPIX, “was that the hospital staff knew about this guy.” “This isn’t the first time he’s faced a challenge. He’d been there before and had a lot of problems with the staff and the mental health unit.” Kelly shouted for help at the emergency department, but no one came to her rescue until hospital workers, not security, restrained Flick-Geibel, according to the complaint.

Kelly and the baby are recuperating from the incident, according to Kelly’s husband Jermaine, although there is trauma.

Butler Memorial Hospital declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Flick-Geibel is now incarcerated at Butler County Jail. He was accused and had his preliminary hearing on Thursday, but the most serious accusation of aggravated assault was dismissed by the judge.