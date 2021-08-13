A ‘one-of-a-kind’ youth worker is remembered across Liverpool.

People are coming together to pay respect to Paul Kincade, an amazing youth worker who died earlier this year.

Paul died in January at the age of 64, and he is fondly remembered by the Liverpool 8 community as well as others from many walks of life in the city.

Mersey Play Action Council (MPAC) has organized and named three memorial activity days in his honor, with his family’s cooperation.

Paul was a youth worker and mentor to many, and his youth center work, seminars dealing with creativity in music, art, and theater, as well as health and well-being, engaged and inspired many young people all throughout the city region.

The first of these activities took place last week in Princes Park, just a short walk from the Methodist Youth Centre, which brought him to the city to continue what he describes as his calling: helping young people succeed and realize their potential.

The second was hosted in Walton’s Rice Lane City Farm, and the third will be held in Garston Park from 1pm to 3pm on Wednesday, August 18th, with free activities and live entertainment.

Paul arrived in Liverpool in 1987 and began working as a youth worker at the Methodist Centre on Beaconsfield Street.

“He gained a few positions throughout the country,” his daughter, gospel choir facilitator and singer Hayli, explained, “but was attracted to Liverpool and the Methodist Centre because he was interviewed by the young people themselves.”

Paul was all about the youth, and he was always willing to listen, a terrific motivator, and a go-to guy for advice.

“Dad had a difficult childhood,” Hayli continued. As a child, he was subjected to a great deal of mental and physical abuse, and he was a homeless adolescent.

“His upbringing, combined with racial prejudice, created his sense of injustice and desire to help others. He was a walking example to young people that you can overcome life’s problems because he came from such humble beginnings and achieved so much.”

“Paul understood the importance of children’s play and the journey from a youngster to a young person,” MPAC manager Kevin McIntyre said.

