A one-month-old baby is caught after being thrown from a balcony in New Jersey; the infant is unharmed.

After a guy hurled a 1-month-old baby from a second-floor balcony on Saturday morning, a New Jersey police officer was commended for leaping into action and saving her. The baby was not hurt in the fall.

According to Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, a municipal spokesperson, the Jersey City Police Department (JCPD) came to Rose Avenue after receiving a complaint regarding a man “dangling a baby over a balcony.”

Officers set up a perimeter to negotiate, imploring the guy not to drop the infant, but after two hours, the man “did toss the one-month-old baby from the second story of the building,” according to Mayor Steven Fulop.

Officer Eduardo Matute was photographed holding the newborn, which was covered in a white towel, at a local hospital, according to Fulop.

“Fortunately, the baby was not physically harmed,” Fulop stated in the post.

According to the Northern Highlands Daily Voice, spectators pleaded with the guy not to drop the infant, and five officers formed a human chain beneath the balcony in case he did.

An onlooker captured the tense debate between the cops and the man on tape and posted it to Instagram.

In the video, the man holding the camera can be heard pleading, “Don’t do it, brother.” “This is infuriating.”

Officer Joseph Casey and Incident Commander Capt. Michael McKerry were also lauded by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for their “actions and bravery” while reacting to the incident.

In a statement, Prosecutor Esther Suarez stated, “Kudos to the JCPD and all the officers involved for their bravery and for bringing a safe closure to this perilous situation.”

According to Wallace-Scalcione, the suspect, who has not been officially identified, was apprehended and an investigation is ongoing.

The man faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and endangering a child’s welfare. According to the Daily Voice, the baby was sent to the hospital as a precaution after the event.