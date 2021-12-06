A nursing director in South Carolina has been charged with fabricating COVID-19 vaccine cards.

A nursing director has been accused with making phony COVID-19 immunization record cards in a first-of-its-kind criminal prosecution in the state of South Carolina.

Tammy McDonald, 53, of Columbia, was allegedly filling out phony vaccination cards for unvaccinated people while working at a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. During a questioning, she then lied to law enforcement officers about it.

McDonald was charged with two counts of making counterfeit COVID-19 immunization cards and one count of lying to federal investigators about her role in the scam in a three-count indictment, according to People.

She pleaded guilty to all three charges and faces up to 15 years in prison for each count of fabricating records and an additional five years for lying to police authorities.

“Although the indictment speaks for itself, creating fraudulent or fake vaccine cards for those who have not been vaccinated poses a direct threat to the health of the people of South Carolina,” said Acting US Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

In the months of June and July, McDonald allegedly manufactured and distributed fraudulent immunization cards. According to The Hill, she was aware that these cards were being distributed to people who had not yet had their vaccinations.

On Oct. 22, federal agents questioned the nursing director about the cards. She said she didn’t have access to the immunization cards, which she didn’t. According to the news release, the indictment stated that her allegation was fraudulent because she personally filled out the cards for the unvaccinated persons.

“By manufacturing and distributing phony COVID-19 immunization cards, McDonald misled and endangered the public,” stated Derrick L. Jackson, special agent in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. “Participating in illicit actions like this jeopardizes ongoing pandemic response efforts.” We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute individuals who are profiting from the pandemic.” Susan Ferensic, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Columbia Field Office, also stated that law enforcement agencies have been seeking to catch people involved in illegal COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The FBI and its allies have been in the forefront of investigating crimes involving bogus COVID-19 scams since the beginning of the pandemic,” she said. “Generating forged vaccination cards is a serious matter. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.