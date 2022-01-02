A nurse’s thoughtful gesture for a patient who was forced to give up his dog after being admitted to the hospital.

When the dog’s owner, John, was admitted to the hospital, he was forced to find alternate care for his pet Boomer, which led to him being placed in a shelter.

Jennifer Smith, a caring nurse at Adult Day Healthcare at The Grand at Rome in New York, took it upon herself to make sure John and Boomer didn’t get separated.

She went to the shelter right after after hearing what had happened and adopted John’s dog Boomer.

Boomer has visited John every day since he was placed in her care and will continue to do so until he is ready to return home.

