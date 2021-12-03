A nursery worker stabbed her best friend 18 times, but the motivation remains unknown.

According to a top court, a nursery worker who tried to stab a young couple to death for no apparent reason knows why she did it.

Lauren Walsh stabbed Kelsey Gielinck 18 times after accusing her best friend and colleague of murdering her still-living grandmother.

Wesley Pemberton, the young mum’s boyfriend, halted the “frenzied” assault, and Walsh stabbed him three times.

The motive for the “vicious” attack at the victims’ home in Southgate Road, Old Swan, remains unknown, according to prosecutors.

Walsh had gone on a stealth shopping spree at Home Bargains and Tesco earlier that day, spending £144 of Miss Gielinck’s money.

Walsh’s only argument, that she “lost control” after Miss Gielinck called her “awful” after she admitted to swiping her debit card, failed to persuade a jury, who convicted her guilty of two counts of attempted murder.

At Liverpool Crown Court yesterday, it was disclosed for the first time that a psychiatric report had found nothing to explain Walsh’s awful acts.

“This is a highly disturbing and concerning matter,” remarked Judge David Aubrey, QC. “Why?” is the reason.” After thanking the jurors, the judge stated that Walsh was not present in court because he was awaiting the results of a Covid test at Styal jail, which came back negative.

“Had the defense received either a psychiatric or a psychological assessment in this case that they were unable to use for good reason?” he asked her defense lawyer, Jamie Baxter.

Walsh, of Packenham Road, West Derby, had been checked by a psychiatrist, according to Mr Baxter.

“So, the issue remains, ‘why?'” said Judge Aubrey, who admitted he knew that would be the answer.

I’ll have to think about the suitable sentence in this circumstance later. I felt you should be aware that the defense has looked into these issues.

“It’s possible, but I’ll ask for further reports to go deeper into the situation and figure out why it happened.”

“However, when the defendant arrives, I will tell her that I am confident she understands why.”

“It is a regrettable and really grave matter,” the court added.

