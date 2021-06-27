A nurse dedicates her OBE to colleagues who died as a result of the pandemic.

A nurse who has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the profession has dedicated her honor to colleagues who perished during the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the royal investiture event on Thursday, Felicia Kwaku, 53, associate director of nursing at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, described the honor as a “great privilege.”

The Prince of Wales presided over the second ceremony since the national lockdown began at St James’s Palace in London.

Ms Kwaku praised Charles for being “insightful” about the challenges encountered by nurses and for doing “phenomenal effort” to aid nursing recruitment.

“A lot of black, Asian, and ethnic minority nurses perished during Covid, so making sure we’re protecting them and addressing their concerns was the majority of the work,” she told the PA news agency.

“(Charles) is very perceptive, and we were discussing the influence of Covid as he was talking to me about nursing.

“I told him it’s been really hard, terribly tough, and he answered, ‘even now?’ Yes, it has taken a toll on the nursing profession, I responded.

“We discussed mental health. It’s amazing that he’s so knowledgable and aware of it, and that we’ve talked about how we can help the profession, which is fantastic.

“It’s fantastic that the royal family supports us.”

Ms Kwaku, who attended the ceremony with her mother Helen, said her family was “beyond themselves” when asked about their reaction.

“It’s a shame you won’t be able to bring your family, but my mother is ecstatic,” she remarked.

“This award honors all black, Asian, and ethnic nurses, as well as my British-Nigerian community.

“It’s both a privilege and an honor to be here.

“None of this is something you can achieve on your own,” she emphasized. You rely on your coworkers, your peers, and the entire fabric of your job.

“It’s not done in silos, therefore it’s because of my nursing colleagues that I’m here.

“It’s about giving honour to those colleagues that died during the pandemic.

“Without a doubt, this prize is for. (This is a brief piece.)