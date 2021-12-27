A nurse adopts a patient’s beloved pet dog from a shelter and reunites them just in time for Christmas.

A New York nurse went above and beyond the call of duty when she adopted a patient’s favorite dog from a shelter and reunited the two just in time for the holidays.

Jennifer Smith, a licensed nurse with 12 years of experience, received a call early the morning after Thanksgiving. It was from John Burley, a 60-year-old patient with whom she had developed a bond, and he told her about his cherished cat, Boomer.

“‘Boomer is in the pound!’ John called from his hospital room, saying, ‘Boomer is in the pound!’ John’s universe revolves on Boomer “According to CNN, Smith recounted.

“‘Will you take care of Boomer?’ he asked, taking a breath. ‘Of course, John,’ I replied. I’ll track down Boomer and look after him for you,’ “Added the nurse.

Burley, who works in the Grand Healthcare Rehabilitation and Nursing Home’s adult daycare program, Smith said, was often talking about Boomer and even carrying the dog’s pictures. Unfortunately, he lived alone and had to give up his pet when he was admitted to the hospital.

She began looking for Boomer as soon as she learned of Burley’s death. She ultimately found the pet after a few phone calls to nearby animal shelters.

“I was nervous since I had no idea how long he had been in the shelter or if he had previously been adopted by another family. It’s the Christmas season, and people are getting animals “Smith told the news organization.

The nurse discovered the puppy at the Rome Humane Society and raced over to adopt him so Burley could keep his pet while he was in rehab, according to the nursing home’s Instagram post.

While Burley recovers at the institution, Boomer is now living with Smith and becoming friends with her dog. Smith brings the dog to see Burley on a regular basis because it offers him peace of mind and aids in his recovery.

“Right now, the world is filled with so many concerns. That’s the least I can do if I can relieve John of one anxiety “Smith stated his opinion. “I’m not capable of curing ailments. I’m not a natural healer… I promised John that I would look after Boomer. I’ll look after him for as long as he needs me. John is well aware of this. Right now, the emphasis is on John’s recovery and taking things one day at a time.”