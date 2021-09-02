A nurse admits to sexually assaulting a long-term care patient who later gave birth.

According to the Associated Press, a former Arizona nurse pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a long-term, incompetent care facility patient who later gave birth in 2018 to a child found to be the nurse’s after a DNA test.

The victim was a patient at the Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix for 26 years, until she gave birth at the age of 29 after an undiscovered pregnancy. Nathan Sutherland, a former nurse, pleaded guilty to assaulting a vulnerable adult based on his contact with the victim on Thursday.

The woman’s parents filed a complaint alleging that Sutherland mistreated their daughter hundreds of times between 2012 and 2018, despite promises from the state of Arizona that she would be cared for by women.

An employee discovered the victim in the middle of giving birth while changing her clothes in December 2018. Employees at the institution informed police that they were unaware of the pregnancy.

A judge approved a $15 million settlement with the doctor who was in charge of the woman’s care at Hacienda.

Sutherland’s range of possible sentences is unknown. The sentencing date has been set on November 4th.

Sutherland’s DNA was found to match a sample collected from the woman’s son, according to police. The boy’s guardian is the victim’s mother.

The unexpected delivery provoked governmental investigations, raised safety concerns for severely injured or incompetent patients, and resulted in the resignations of Hacienda’s CEO and one of the victim’s doctors.

To provide assistance to people with developmental disabilities, the state contracts with companies like Hacienda. Many of Sutherland’s meetings with the patient happened overnight, when fewer staff personnel and visitors were present, according to an expert on behalf of the woman’s family.

Hacienda reportedly overlooked scores of signals that the lady was pregnant, according to the family’s lawyers, including the fact that she had gained weight, had a bloated abdomen, and had skipped menstruation periods in the months leading up to the child’s birth. They claim the woman, who has a feeding tube and whose nutrition was restricted during the pregnancy due to her weight increase, gave birth to the boy while severely dehydrated and without pain medicine.

