A novel Covid variety has been discovered in the United Kingdom, according to Public Health England.

PHE has announced that they are looking into a new type of Coronavirus that has been discovered in the UK.

According to the federal agency, 16 cases of the new mutation have been discovered.

PHE also indicated that it is conducting urgent laboratory tests on the novel strain in order to better understand its behavior and any differences it may have from other varieties.

“To date, sixteen confirmed cases of B.1.621 have been detected across the country, the majority of which have been connected to outside travel,” according to the statement.

“At this time, there is no indication of community transmission in the United Kingdom.

“To further understand the impact of mutations on virus behavior, PHE is conducting laboratory testing.”

“At this time, there is no indication that this variation causes more severe disease or renders current immunizations less effective.

The new variety’s discovery comes as Covid cases continue to rise across the country as the Delta version takes hold.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region saw 7,951 cases in the week ending July 17, up 310 from the previous week.

