A ‘notorious crime group’ has been linked to the’murder’ of a father who vanished without a trace.

It has been suggested that a prominent crime group was responsible for the murder of a former Merseyside boxer.

Bootle is a father of three children. Ray Shearwood was last seen around 4.45 p.m. on August 19, 2007 outside the Alt Park pub in Maghull.

Mr Shearwood’s disappearance was treated by police as a crime rather than a missing person case, and a murder inquiry was initiated.

The Washington Newsday has learned that the disappearance was the result of a feared Merseyside gang.

According to The Washington Newsday, Mr Shearwood was kidnapped and murdered by a gang that is “notorious and involved in international drug crime” for an outstanding drug bill.

Merseyside Police have declined to comment on the allegations, but have repeated their call for information in the inquiry.

Dad’s last confirmed sighting before he vanished

The father-of-three from Bootle spent the morning with his eight-year-old daughter.

He dropped her up with her mother at her home in Bootle on August 19, 2007, and was last seen outside the Alt Park bar in Maghull at around 4.45 p.m.

Mr Shearwood was spotted exiting his green Ford Mondeo and walking over to a parked VW Golf near the pub.

After he vanished, the signal on his cellphone went dead.

His green Ford Mondeo vanished as well.

Mr. Shearwood was a well-known character in the city as a former amateur boxer.

He was a very gregarious person, according to police, and was well known at many bars in Liverpool city centre, Bootle, and St Helens.

Offenses committed previously

He was sentenced to five years in prison in May 2005 for drug and money laundering offenses.

When police raided one of his six properties in Sefton, along with a tanning salon and a café, they discovered roughly £60,000 in a safe tainted with heroin residues.

Mr Shearwood claimed to be a boxer and that he had obtained the money from prize fights.

He was believed to have earned roughly £250,000 between February 2002 and February 2003, which he used to purchase six residences, according to the court.

He admitted to conspiring to supply drugs on two counts.