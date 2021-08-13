A North Carolina town hid discriminatory practices by burying thousands of documents, according to a lawsuit.

Officials in the town of Lucama, according to WRAL-TV in North Carolina, recently discovered public documents dating back to 1990 concealed in a field outside the town.

The town’s commissioner, Patricia Uzzell, and several other officials have filed a lawsuit saying that the papers were buried to conceal discriminatory practices such as how non-white residents were treated in the workplace.

“This shouldn’t have happened in the first place. There are documents buried here. The records of the municipality. That shouldn’t be the case,” Uzzell told WRAL-TV. “The inhabitants of the town have a right to know that some of their paperwork, some of the items they put their faith in our hands, is buried behind me.”

According to the lawsuit, Uzzell and three other town residents “were subjected to discriminatory and unconstitutional treatment by the Town of Lucama because of their race or color and/or or their opposition to race or color and other impermissible kinds of discrimination and unconstitutional treatment by the Town of Lucama.”

“Defendants have sued their power, authority, and influence to take or condone arbitrary, capricious, discriminatory, and unconstitutional actions based on race, ethnicity, and other protected categories, including but not limited to speech and other rights protected by other amendments,” according to the lawsuit. “Public records destruction is one of these behaviors, but it is not the only one.”

Bank records and salary stubs containing social security numbers were among the documents discovered buried, according to Uzzell.

Cities and counties in North Carolina were allowed to bury public papers until 2014, according to WRAL-TV. If the documents contained any sensitive information, they were also meant to be destroyed, however Uzzell informed a local TV station that some of the records appeared to be buried as recently as 2019.

“We’re your elected representatives. “What are we hiding from you?” According to WRAL-TV, Uzzell stated. “I also believe it is critical that things be made public; people have a right to know what is going on in their community.”

