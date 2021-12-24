A North Carolina police chief has been suspended for instructing officers on how to get counterfeit COVID vaccination cards.

This week, a North Carolina police commander was suspended for referring other officers to a “self-vaccination clinic,” according to reports “which allegedly distributed COVID-19 immunization cards to unvaccinated people.

T.J. Smith, the chief of the Oakboro Police Department, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave for two weeks and is on a six-month probationary period.

Smith stated that he didn’t “sit back and assimilate the material, ponder on it, or otherwise give it any thought” when he first learned about the clinic. I just forwarded it to you “in a statement to the Stanly News & Press on Wednesday.

“I made a blunder. I got a call from a buddy who told me about a mobile vaccination clinic. It was a hectic morning, just like any other. After I got off the phone with that friend, I called two other cops (not from my department) and gave them information about a “self-vaccination” clinic. “I got one call, hung up, and made two more,” he explained.

According to a letter from OakBoro Administrator Doug Burgess, Smith’s recommendation of the “self-vaccination clinic” to other officers was a breach of personnel policies, including fraud, deliberate conduct endangering the property of others, and serving a conflict of interest.

“I am placing you on unpaid leave for two calendar weeks, beginning December 21, 2021, based on my examination of the information available and provided that relate to your failures in personnel conduct.” You’ve been placed on probation for six months “According to the letter,

Burgess told CNN that the municipality engaged a private investigation agency, Blue Chameleon Investigations, to undertake an independent investigation into the situation, which resulted to the infractions.

In a statement, Smith said he had obtained his COVID-19 immunizations and was merely trying to “assist people” where he could.

“I got my own Covid vaccinations from the VA hospital in Salisbury in the spring of this year.” “I just want to help folks when I can,” Smith said. “In hindsight, I shouldn’t have passed on things.”

“I’m taking responsibility for it.” It was a blunder, and I spread false information “he stated