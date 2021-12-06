A North Carolina man wins two $25,000 lottery jackpots by accident.

After purchasing two identical lottery tickets for a drawing over a week ago, a 49-year-old man from Cumberland County, North Carolina, won two $25,000 per year rewards.

According to CNN, Scotty Thomas of Fayetteville filled out an online form because he wasn’t sure if he had purchased a ticket in the state’s Lucky for Life lottery drawing.

“I was just [laying down]in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn’t remember if I filled it out or not,” Thomas was quoted as saying in a statement released last Tuesday by the North Carolina Education Lottery, the game’s organizer.

“I went ahead and filled it out again, and my son wondered why there were two different numbers mentioned the next morning. ‘I guess I filled it out twice,’ I realized “Added the dump truck driver.

In the game’s Nov. 27 drawing, Thomas’s pair of $2 Lucky for Life tickets purchased using a smartphone through the NCEL’s Online Play program each won him a yearly prize of $25,000, second only to the $1,000-a-day-for-life top prize.

According to the organizer, Thomas “had to lay down on the floor” because he “truly simply couldn’t believe it.”

Thomas’ rewards could have been claimed as a yearly annuity of $25,000 or a lump payment of $390,000, but he chose to cash in both Mondays for a total of $780,000.

Thomas indicated that he chose the lump sum payment, which totaled $551,851 after federal and state tax withholdings, because he intended to put money into his business, pay off some debts, help his family, and maybe buy a house.

In September of last year, a 64-year-old woman from Florida earned $4 million from her two winning lottery tickets.

Susan Fitton of Boca Raton claimed two $2 million Mega Millions tickets at the Florida Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office after her tickets matched all five white ball numbers in the game’s September 14 drawing.

For selling the winning tickets, the Prip Mart convenience shop at 299 West Camino Real in Boca Raton will get a $10,000 additional commission.