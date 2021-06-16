A ninety-year-old wing-walker takes to the skies for the first time.

When she took to the skies for charity, a nonagenarian joined the ranks of the UK’s oldest female wing-walkers.

After her recent birthday and a brush with cancer, great-grandmother Lyn Mitchell, 90, of Chedworth, near Cirencester, Gloucestershire, decided to become a daredevil.

Mrs Mitchell’s mother and two aunts died of cancer, and she herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

She has decided to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support after making a full recovery and hopes to collect £2,000 in donations.

Mrs Mitchell was on top of a biplane at Rendcomb Airfield on Wednesday, flying up to 700 feet in the air.

Mrs Mitchell told the PA news agency after the trip, which lasted almost eight minutes: “It was amazing, fantastic day for it, beautiful, and now I know what it’s like to fly like a kite.”

“I was a little nervous because the ride was a little choppy. I was strapped in and clinging to the railing.

“The worst part was driving along the runway to take off – it was quite rough.

“The best part was coming into land because it was so smooth, and the second greatest part was flying over my neighborhood and seeing all the schoolchildren out on the field and people from the village waving.

“The views over this magnificent landscape were breathtaking.”

Mrs Mitchell said she wanted to undertake the wing-walk last year but couldn’t because of the weather.

“What should we do if we’ve been sitting at home doing nothing during lockdown?” she wondered.

“I knew this site existed since I had seen someone else do it a few years ago and thought it sounded like fun.

“I couldn’t do it for my birthday, which was in late November, so I had to wait till the weather improved.

“As soon as summer rolled around, we were gone.”

It’s not every day you hear about a 90-year-old going wing-walking, so we can’t thank Lyn enough for her support

Mrs Mitchell said she.