A NFL player mocks the league’s letter accusing him of breaking COVID rules and asks fans to ‘pray for me.’

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie of the Buffalo Bills seemed unconcerned about the NFL disciplining him for breaking the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

He tweeted a letter he received from the NFL on his Twitter account on Thursday, informing him that he will be penalized for not wearing a mask indoors at the Bills’ field house.

In a follow-up tweet, McKenzie said to his social media followers, “Pray for me,” after mentioning the amount he was fined ($14,650). The statement was accompanied by a happy emoji.

McKenzie continued to address the matter in another post, albeit he appeared to be doing so sarcastically. “I’m sorry, world,” he wrote.

“They got me! @NFL you win!” he wrote in his initial post about the letter. It includes a letter from Lawrence P. Ferazani Jr., deputy general counsel, labor, from the NFL’s office.

The incident that resulted to McKenzie’s fine was described in detail in Ferazani’s letter, which was dated August 26. “On August 25, 2021, at around 2:15 p.m., you failed to wear a mask while walking through the indoor field house and into the training room,” it stated. Then, on August 25, around 4:35 p.m., you forgot to wear a mask in the weight room meeting area while gathered with other players following the offensive meeting for many minutes.”

The franchise had previously set out the league rules governing player masks, according to the letter, which also highlighted another letter McKenzie received in July. According to the Thursday letter, he was cautioned in the previous memo to start wearing a mask in accordance with the league’s criteria or face penalty if he continued to break the rules.

McKenzie has not been properly vaccinated, according to Ferazani’s letter, which stated that it was handed to the wide receiver by hand and email.

“The Protocols specifically restrict your conduct for players who are not completely vaccinated against COVID-19, such as yourself. Again, your actions may have jeopardized not only your own safety but also the safety of others, as well as the league’s capacity to ensure that your club’s training camp is run safely.”

