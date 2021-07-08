A newborn baby’s mostly eaten body was discovered outside a gas station; the search for the mother continues.

On Tuesday, the body of a newborn baby was discovered abandoned near a gas agency in India. According to investigators, the body had been largely consumed by stray dogs.

Local media Jagran.com stated [Google Translate showed] that employees of the gas agency in the northern province of Punjab observed the canines feasting on the body. They then notified the authorities, who responded to the location and transported the remains to a local hospital.

Authorities stated that the gender of the newborn could not be determined due to its condition upon discovery.

The police believe the infant was abandoned elsewhere, but stray canines picked it up and carried it to the service station. According to local media, the child’s body was covered in a cloth.

“The body is being held at GMSH-16’s mortuary. Doctors have indicated their inability to determine the gender of the victim due to the body being largely consumed. Attempts are being made to identify those who abandoned it. The child was either stillborn or died after being abandoned,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

Authorities have began questioning eyewitnesses and residents in the vicinity in search of information about who may have discarded the infant. Additionally, the cops combed local hospitals for information on pregnant women and new mothers. However, authorities have discovered no leads in the case thus far.

A lady was detained last month in the southern state of Kerala for reportedly killing her newborn by dumping it into a pond. The incident came to light after the woman was admitted to the hospital for postpartum bleeding. When medics examined the woman, they discovered she had just given birth. When the hospital staff did not see the newborn with mom, they notified the police. The lady was eventually discovered to have murdered her child. Fire and rescue officials responded to the pond and recovered the infant’s body. The infant was discovered wrapped in a cloth, authorities stated at the time. According to the woman’s husband, he was unaware of her pregnancy.