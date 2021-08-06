A newborn baby with its umbilical cord attached was discovered dead inside a drain; the mother, who was bleeding profusely, was hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the body of a newborn girl was discovered in a drain near a farm in Malaysia, still attached to her umbilical cord.

The grisly discovery was made after the child’s mother admitted to police that she dumped the body in the drain following Tuesday’s stillbirth.

The unidentified woman is receiving treatment at a local hospital after bleeding in the womb.

“The newborn was not breathing with its umbilical cord still attached,” Officer Kamarul Rizal Jenal told the Star.

“We began an investigation after receiving information from a medical officer at the Balik Pulau Hospital that a foreign woman was bleeding in her womb and believed to have recently given birth.”

After discovering a placenta in the woman’s womb, doctors became suspicious and notified police. Initially, the woman, a 30-year-old Indonesian national, refused to cooperate with authorities.

Later, the woman informed them that she had given birth to a girl and dumped her in a drain near her house.

“The woman stated that she intended to bury the newborn when she discovered the baby girl was stillborn following her delivery in her bedroom at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday,” the officer said.

“However, as she neared the drain, she became dizzy and the baby’s body slipped from her grasp.”

“The woman, who is employed as a caretaker, returned to her employer’s residence before collapsing in the kitchen,” he added.

She was completely covered in blood. Her employer arranged for her to be rushed to the hospital.

According to police, the woman was divorced and had no prior criminal records. According to Free Malaysia Today, officers are on the lookout for her boyfriend.

Following a Covid-19 screening, the baby’s body was sent for autopsy.

The woman is charged with concealing a child’s remains in order to conceal its birth. She will be arrested upon her hospital discharge.

A similar incident occurred in the country on Wednesday, when a food delivery man discovered the body of a newborn baby inside a plastic bag dumped near an apartment’s staircase. An autopsy was performed on the body to ascertain the precise cause of death. Authorities launched an investigation to track down the infant’s mother.