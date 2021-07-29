A newborn baby was discovered in a garbage bag dumped along the street, and the 18-year-old mother was taken into custody.

A newborn baby girl was discovered inside a waste bag that had been dumped in a bush in Lyon, France.

The baby was discovered by passers-by on Tuesday, according to local officials. The cries of the newborn, who is believed to be just a day old, drew the attention of passers-by on a street in a residential and shopping area in Meyzieu, according to Euro News.

After the fire department and ambulance got on the scene, the infant was rescued and transferred to the Woman-Mother-Child hospital in Bron.

According to Lyon Mag [Google Translate], authorities claimed the infant girl was in good health and did not require first-aid treatment. The baby was in the care of the child welfare services at the time.

The mother of the child, an 18-year-old high school student, was found when the police initiated an investigation. According to Euro News, she was brought into police custody on Wednesday by the Lyon public prosecutor’s office.

“We are astonished by this discovery,” Meyzieu town hall allegedly remarked, adding that no reports of a missing youngster had been received.

“Social services stay vigilant in circumstances of vulnerability that necessitate community assistance.”

Authorities are investigating why the baby was left behind.

A newborn infant with her umbilical cord still connected was recently discovered abandoned in a wooded region in the United States state of Maryland.

The infant girl was discovered by a man walking his dog on a cycling lane in Glen Burnie, who notified authorities.

“I was watering my flowers and there was a person there trying to catch my attention, saying there’s a baby in the woods, and I’m like, ‘a human baby?’ and he said yeah,” a local resident, who only wanted to be known as Steve, told CBS Local.

“It appeared as if someone had simply thrown it into the woods.” Ted Rutherford, who initially heard the baby’s cries, said he immediately dialed 911 after discovering the baby. “The placenta and all the fluids and everything were in a supermarket bag, a little plastic bag tied around the umbilical cord,” Rutherford explained at the time. “The infant would scream, scream, scream, and suddenly stop.”