A newborn baby was discovered dumped in a wooded area with the umbilical cord still attached.

On Wednesday morning, a newborn infant with her umbilical cord still connected was discovered abandoned in a forested area in Maryland.

The infant girl was seen by a man walking his dog on a bike lane in Glen Burnie, who notified officers.

According to CBS Local, a local neighbor named Steve stated, “I was watering my flowers and there was a person there trying to catch my attention, saying there’s a baby in the woods and I’m like, ‘a human baby?’ and he said yeah.”

“It seemed like someone had just thrown it in the woods,” Steve explained.

Ted Rutherford, who initially heard the baby’s cries, said he quickly dialed 911 after discovering the baby in the wooded area.

According to ABC’s WMAR News, Rutherford added, “The placenta and all the fluids and all were in like a grocery bag, a little plastic bag and it was tied up around the umbilical chord.”

“The infant would scream, scream, scream, and suddenly stop.”

A police officer arrived on the scene and rescued the baby from the bushes.

“He was able to take some sticks out and get the baby out with its umbilical cord still attached,” Steve explained.

The infant girl was transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“It’s a blessing that the youngster is still alive. It had injuries from being in contact with the brush, some bushes, scrapes, abrasions, and that sort of thing,” said Marc Limansky, a spokeswoman for Anne Arundel County Police, who added that an investigation was underway to determine who abandoned the newborn baby.

“The inquiry into who perpetrated this act will now continue, and perhaps we will be able to bring some conclusion to it,” Limansky said.

A 1-day-old child was discovered abandoned in a garbage bag outside a Las Vegas condominium complex last year. The baby’s cries were heard by a family in the complex, who discovered her inside the bag in the bushes. When she was discovered, the umbilical cord was still linked to the baby.

A hospital was called to collect the newborn baby. At the time, she was in a stable condition.