A newbie to Coronation Street has a famous brother who is already on the show.

Fans of Coronation Street may recognize the Cobbles’ newest addition.

Sarah Barlow and former Shameless actor Rebecca Ryan will appear in Weatherfield next week.

Rebecca, on the other hand, would reveal that she is more interested in her husband Adam, with whom she had previous ties.

Rebecca may be familiar to viewers from Channel 4’s Shameless.

She acted as Debbie Gallagher in the BBC medical drama Casualty from 2017 to 2019, and most recently as hospital porter Gemma Dean in the BBC medical drama Casualty from 2017 to 2019.

However, she will now be reunited with her brother, who is also a cast member on Coronation Street.

According to the M.E.N., Jack James Ryan returned to Weatherfield last week as bad boy Jacob Hay, who was last seen on the ITV serial in March.

The character first appeared on the show as a member of a gang that was transporting drugs under the guise of food deliveries.

He recruited vulnerable teen Simon Barlow into the gang lead by Will Mellor’s drug lord Harvey Gaskell.

Jacob reappears in Kelly Neelan’s homelessness tale when she became homeless after being kicked out of her supported living facility.

Jacob sent a drug salesman fleeing when he approached her and offered her free spice.

Rebecca, 30, was overjoyed to learn she’ll be joining Corrie and posted a photo of herself with Jack outside the historic Rovers Return on social media.

“THE NEWS IS OUT!!” she exclaimed. I’m ecstatic to be joining the Corrie cast.

“Not only do I get to be a part of this incredible program, but I get to do it alongside my best friend and little brother!!” Xx @jackjamesryan ” “Still can’t believe this is happening but I’m beyond proud to finally reveal my tremendously amazing sister @rebeccaryan___ is joining the cast of @coronationstreet,” Jack, who has also been in Casualty, Emmerdale, and Doctors, said.

“When people asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I told them I wanted to be an actress on TV like my older sister.”

You’ve always been my biggest inspiration, and I’ll never be able to express how proud I am to be your little sister.”

