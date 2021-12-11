A New Zealand man has been charged with receiving payment to administer up to ten COVID shots each day to others.

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand is investigating a man accused of receiving up to ten COVID-19 shots in one day on behalf of persons seeking to avoid severe immunization requirements.

According to reports from The New Zealand Herald and Stuff on Friday, the unnamed guy was allegedly paid by a group of persons who wanted to falsify their immunization records. The man is suspected of going to various vaccination sites and impersonating the people who had supposedly hired him.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Astrid Koornneef, the ministry’s group manager operations for the COVID-19 vaccination and immunization program, confirmed that the country’s health officials were “aware of this issue” and were “taking this matter very seriously” while working with other government agencies.

Although the danger of side effects from vaccines is known to grow dramatically with higher dosage, the potential medical ramifications of receiving 10 shots in a single day remain unknown. “People who have taken more vaccine doses than recommended” should “get clinical guidance as soon as practical,” according to Koornneef. In addition to any potential legal difficulties presented by committing fraud and considerations about putting the health of others at risk, Koornneef pointed out that those who are vaccinated “under an assumed identity” would not have proper vaccination records of their own.

“It is risky to assume another person’s identity and receive medical treatment,” Koornneef warned. “This puts the individual who obtains a vaccination under a false identity at danger, as well as the person whose health record shows they have been vaccinated when they have not been.” “Having an incorrect vaccination status puts your friends, whanau [extended family], and community at danger, as well as the healthcare professionals who serve you now and in the future,” she added. “Medical practitioners work in a high-trust setting and rely on people to disclose accurate information in good faith to help them with their treatment.” Almost 80% of New Zealand’s population, including 94 percent of the eligible population, has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. In the early days of the epidemic, the country imposed severe public health restrictions, and there were few instances until a summer surge. This is a condensed version of the information.