A New York prosecutor intends to indict Robert Durst this month in connection with the death of his former wife.

According to reports, a New York prosecutor wants to indict rich real estate heir Robert Durst for the 1982 disappearance of his ex-wife Kathie Durst within the next week or two.

Under the condition of anonymity, a source familiar with the issue told the Associated Press on Friday that Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah chose to bring Durst’s case to a grand jury this month.

The grand jury process will take around a month, according to the source.

Last month, Roach’s office reportedly stated that the investigation had been reopened and that the case was still ongoing.

Durst’s lawyer, David Chesnoff, said he doesn’t “react to rumors” about the inquiry. According to News 12, Westchester County is now examining Kathie Durst’s case as a murder. Despite the fact that her body was never located, Kathie was declared legally dead in 2017 after her family sought it, according to the Associated Press.

After months of testimony and nearly seven hours of deliberation over three days, a Los Angeles jury found the 78-year-old Durst guilty of the murder of his companion Susan Berman last month. Durst shot and killed Berman in 2000, according to the jurors.

Kathie Durst’s family said in a statement released after the verdict that they hope the Westchester criminal justice system takes actions similar to those taken in Los Angeles and charges Durst with murdering his ex-wife.

“Today, more than ever, it seems evident that she was murdered by Robert Durst on January 31, 1982 in Westchester County, New York. The proof is indisputable “they penned “Justice has yet to be served to the McCormack family. Kathie has yet to receive justice.” Kathie was 29 years old when she vanished, according to reports. At the time, she was about to finish medical school. Robert Durst and Kathie Durst had been married for nine years and lived in South Salem, Connecticut.

Kathie went to the hospital weeks before her disappearance to repair injuries she said were caused by Durst, according to the Associated Press. Durst told the police that he transported her to a train bound for New York City and then had a drink with a neighbor before chatting to her on the phone while she was staying at their Manhattan apartment.