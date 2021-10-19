A New York man accused of trafficking exotic African cats while posing as a rescue organization.

After posing as a big cat rescue organization, a New York man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for trafficking exotic African cats.

According to the Department of Justice, Christopher Casacci, 39, of Amherst, was convicted in the Western District of New York for trafficking African wild cats in violation of the Lacey Act and the Animal Welfare Act (DOJ). The man, who was originally charged in January 2020, ran the ExoticCubs.com website, which he used to market, import, and sell African kittens.

Between February and June of 2018, Casacci imported and sold dozens of caracals and servals for between $7,500 and $10,000 each. The DOJ claims that all of the transactions took place when the animals were kittens, and that the animals were advertised as house pets despite their “wild nature” and size.

“Selling wild animals as pets is not only illegal, but it also puts local communities and ecosystems at risk,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “The Department of Justice is committed to safeguarding the public and our natural species from wildlife traffickers’ irresponsible activities.” Casacci claimed in court filings that he was running a big cat rescue organization to get around New York’s legislation prohibiting the possession and sale of wild animals. No one can knowingly own, transfer, or import a wild animal as a pet in the state, according to the law.

Casacci forged shipment documentation to mask the cats’ exotic species, claiming they were domestic crossbreeds akin to Bengal or Savannah cats in order to avoid detection. He was also barred from selling the animals because he lacked the necessary permit under the Animal Welfare Act and only adhered to the bare minimum of care standards.

The law stipulates that people who conduct commerce with animals must adhere to the act’s humane care standards. Several cats died while in Casacci’s care or shortly after he sold them, and many more were confiscated throughout the inquiry, according to authorities.

"The Lacey Act and the Animal Welfare Act are designed to safeguard fish, wildlife, and other animals, particularly those that are endangered, from persons who want to profit from trafficking," said U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross for the Western District of Washington.