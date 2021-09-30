A New York District Attorney intervenes to prevent a neighbor from setting fire to his mother’s home.

A district attorney in Brooklyn, New York, intervened to prevent a guy from allegedly attempting to set fire to his mother’s home.

According to the New York Daily News, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez was at his mother’s house on Tuesday evening when the event occurred.

Shashi Rattan, 30, was a neighbor of Gonzalez’s mother, Carmen Diaz, who resides in Brooklyn and is 83 years old.

Rattan allegedly set a mattress on fire in a driveway at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Daily News. He then lit a lighter cube, which is used to light charcoal for grilling.

According to the publication, Rattan allegedly shattered one of Diaz’s windows and hurled the cube inside.

Rattan was attempting to climb through the window when Gonzalez noticed him and stopped him. During the incident, the district attorney’s arm was cut.

Diaz told the newspaper, “He suffered a cut on his arm, but it’s no big problem.”

“I can’t believe what I’m hearing. I’m relieved I wasn’t at home. I was looking after my daughter.”

Gonzalez’s publicist stated in a statement to This website on Thursday, “DA Gonzalez faced an intruder who broke into his mother’s house and attempted to set a fire.”

“The DA was able to destroy the incendiary device and keep the invader out of the house. He is appreciative for the NYPD and FDNY’s response, as well as the fact that everyone who was present is safe,” they added.

The case will now be handled by a special prosecutor, according to the spokeswoman.

Rattan was detained on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, attempted arson, burglary, and criminal mischief at the site. Rattan was suspected of being high on methamphetamine at the time of the event, according to the Daily News.

Diaz described what happened as “dumbfounding,” adding that she had previously had positive contacts with Rattan.

Diaz stated, “He was friendly with my child and was incredibly sweet with me.” “He was a lovely young man. I was thinking, ‘No way!’ when they stated he was on narcotics.

“With me, he was a darling… On Saturday, I saw the kid. ‘Hello, good morning,’ he said. Everything appeared to be in order. She went on to say, “I never expected this.”

Rattan was hospitalized and awaiting arraignment, according to the newspaper published Wednesday evening.

