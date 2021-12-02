A New York City guy who was released without bail for robbing a woman at knifepoint has been arrested again.

A homeless man in Brooklyn was caught again for taking a straphanger’s iPhone after being released without bail for robbing a subway rider at knifepoint.

According to Your Content, Augustin Garcia, 63, was arrested three times last week for stealing a 12-pack of Coors Light beer from a Bronx bodega and robbing two Manhattan straphangers while brandishing a knife at one of them.

The alleged crime spree began at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 when he stole a dozen beer cans from a bodega in the Bronx.

He was charged with petty larceny and freed on his own recognizance.

Garcia was back at it on Nov. 22 at around 3 a.m., when he allegedly robbed a lady at knifepoint at the Canal Street station and told her to “keep back” when she pursued him, according to Latin Times.

Prosecutors in Manhattan sought that Garcia be kept without bail for his crimes, but the judge refused. He snatched another woman’s iPhone at the Lenox Street station after that. According to the article, all three arrests took place within 36 hours.

Garcia allegedly boasted to NYPD officers that he would be released because he had no prior convictions. This time, however, he was charged with felony robbery.

Following his third arrest, the accused was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psych examination. Prosecutors argued that Garcia should be jailed on a $20,000 cash bail or a $60,000 bail bond, but Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Valentina Morales rejected their request.

“We can arrest somebody, let them go, put them in jail, but that doesn’t solve the fundamental issues,” a law enforcement source told the New York Post.

“When it comes to revolving-door criminal justice challenges, there are numerous underlying difficulties. But, by far, the most common concern we encounter in situations… is mental health.” According to Latin Times, Garcia’s brother, who was previously employed as a supervisor at a welding company that collaborated with the US Navy, prevents him from taking his medications, claiming that “God will cure him.”

Garcia’s arrest comes at a time when robberies in New York City are becoming more regular. As of Nov. 28, the city’s crime rate had increased by 2.61 percent, with robbery alone increasing by 3.7 percent.