A new WhatsApp ‘hey mom’ messaging scam is on the loose, and it may cost you thousands of dollars.

Scammers prey on parents by posing as a child in need of financial assistance.

According to consumer magazine Which?, the heinous scam has already taken £50,000 from the pockets of worried parents throughout the UK.

The company gave a few screenshots of what it’s like to communicate with scammers.

After reading a WhatsApp message, Mum bursts into tears.

The scammer, who calls from an unknown number, begins the conversation by posing as the target’s daughter, saying something like, “Hi Mum, this is my new number.”

To make themselves appear less suspicious, the fraudster pretends to have misplaced their phone and had to alter their phone number.

The fraudster comes right to the point and tries to build up a money request as they stated: “I’m embarrassed to ask you… However, I failed to notice something crucial. x “..

They continue by saying: “Well, mum, I’m afraid I won’t be able to perform my banking using my own phone number.

“I have a payment due today or tomorrow at the latest. That is no longer possible.

“Due to the security checks that are linked to my old phone number. Is it okay if you wait till I go back into my banking to make the payment? This will take place on Friday.” Thankfully, the mother in the example was aware of the scam and demanded that the fraudster identify the child who was contacting her, but official figures show that nearly £50,000 has already been lost to “hello mum” and “hello dad” scams, which start with a text or phone call from someone posing as a son or daughter.

Some victims have lost £3,000 as a result of the scam, according to Action Fraud, the national reporting hub for fraud and cyber crime.

According to figures from Action Fraud, 25 cases of the fraud were recorded between August and October, with victims losing a total of £48,356.

How to Deal with Imitation Scams

Even if it’s a close relative, if you get a money request in a message, it’s always worth giving the sender a quick call to double-check the contents before proceeding. Don’t give anyone your account security codes.

