A new veterans fund will put money into cutting-edge therapy research.

Through research funding given out by a new fund, veterans may be able to have innovative surgery that permits mechanical limbs to be permanently linked to bones.

At his Budget and Spending Review on Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is scheduled to unveil £5 million for a new UK-wide Veterans’ Health Innovation Fund.

The fund would be able to give research grants to help amputees and explosion victims discover new surgical techniques and treatment choices.

According to the Treasury, more than 300 UK service personnel suffered traumatic or surgical amputations as a result of injuries incurred in Afghanistan between 2001 and March 2021.

Last year, one out of every ten serving military people was treated by a doctor for a mental health reason, and the number of veterans receiving psychological treatment on the NHS climbed by about 45 percent between 2014 and 2020.

The money will be used to fund research into innovative surgical techniques like direct skeletal fixation, which allows artificial limbs to be firmly attached to bones without the use of traditional socket-based technology.

The fund will also aim to support drug-assisted therapy trials currently underway in the United States and Israel, which have shown promising results in treating patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and could help patients regain function following brain injuries, according to the Treasury.

“We really honor the sacrifices made by so many brave men and women in our Armed Forces,” Mr Sunak added.

“A critical part of returning the great debt we all owe them is to support injured veterans and those with mental health concerns.

“This new fund will ensure that veterans receive the care they deserve, including cutting-edge research and therapies.”

The Office of Veterans’ Affairs will disperse the funds (OVA).