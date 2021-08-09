A new United Nations study will lay bare the brutal realities of the climate problem.

A new UN study on the state of the climate issue will send a strong message to governments meeting in the autumn for the key Cop26 negotiations.

The first part of a review of existing scientific understanding about how the planet is warming owing to human activities will be published on Monday (August 9) by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

It’s the first worldwide review since 2013, when scientists concluded that global warming was “unequivocal” and that human influence on the climate was apparent, with the majority of warming since the 1950s due to human activity.

The message in the latest report is expected to be even stronger, with warnings about how quickly global temperatures could rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a limit that countries have pledged to try to avoid breaching due to the potentially catastrophic consequences for humanity.

The assessment will draw on more than 14,000 scientific papers to present the most up-to-date information on historical and anticipated future warming, how humans are affecting the climate, and how this is leading to more extreme weather events and sea-level rises.

A summary report has been released following approval by scientists and officials from 195 governments in an online procedure that took place over the last two weeks.

That indicates nations have agreed to the results, and pressure will be put on them to take greater action at the Cop26 global climate conference in Glasgow in November.

One of the scientists involved in the process, Professor Piers Forster of Leeds University, said: “This report will be able to say a whole lot more about the extremes we are experiencing today and it will be able to be categoric that our emissions of greenhouse gases are causing them and they are also going to get worse.”

“The first is that, if we can.”Summary comes to an end.”