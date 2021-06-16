A new treatment gives hope to those who are most affected by Covid-19.

According to researchers, people who are the most ill as a result of Covid-19 may be given a new chance at life with the first antiviral drug that has been shown to save lives in hospitalized patients.

The Recovery trial showed that giving patients with severe Covid-19 who had not mounted a natural antibody response the antibody combination developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of death.

These patients’ chances of needing a ventilator were also reduced, as was the length of their hospital stay.

Between September 18th, 2020, and May 22nd, this year, 9,785 UK patients with the condition who were admitted to hospital were randomly assigned to receive either usual care plus the antibody combination medication or usual care alone.

One-third were seronegative, meaning they had no natural antibody response to the virus, while the other half were seropositive, meaning they had acquired natural antibodies to the virus.

One-sixth of people in the study had no idea what their serostatus was.

It’s a significant achievement because these individuals are among the sickest, and we now have a treatment that we didn’t have previously.

Researchers discovered that patients who did not have an antibody response at the start of the study had a 28-day mortality rate twice as high (30%) as those who were seropositive (15%) at the start of the study.

The treatment reduced the chance of dying within 28 days by a fifth for patients who had no antibody response, according to the study, when compared to standard care alone.

According to the researchers, for every 100 such individuals treated with the antibody combination, there would be six fewer fatalities.

Sir Martin Landray, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Nuffield Department of Population Health University of Oxford, and joint chief investigator, said: “What we found was amongst these patients who were seronegative – they hadn’t raised antibodies of their own, if you then gave them this combination of two antibodies in an intravenous infusion, then mortality was reduced by one fifth.

