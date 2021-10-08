A new TikTok video may clear the woman accused of rear-ending a Lamborghini.

The lady who went popular on TikTok after reportedly rear-ending a $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador has shared fresh video of the event, which she claims will clear her name.

A woman approaches Matt Heller in his car in the initial film, which has been viewed about 40 million times, and begins shrieking that Heller hit the front of her vehicle while stopped at a red light. Heller’s video also includes a lady exhibiting security footage from a gas station, which appears to show the girl’s black Audi colliding with the back of Heller’s Lamborghini.

Matt, hello and good luck with your career. I intend to file a defamation and slander lawsuit. maddygilsoul1 – original sound However, the woman, whose TikTok handle is @maddygilsoul1, has published two videos of her own that tell a different story.

A new TikTok video shows someone filming inside a gas station, with a voiceover claiming, “Matt Heller ran a red light into oncoming traffic because I didn’t turn left on yellow. Then I almost hit someone. My lawyers will file a slander suit against him.” The video then cuts to another slice of security film, this time in reverse, with a Lamborghini speeding past a black Audi and a bicycle. When the video is shown normally, the Lamborghini comes dangerously near to colliding with a cyclist in a crosswalk.

The Lamborghini keeps going while the Audi comes to a halt and the bicycle continues. The black Audi then resumes its journey. The footage concludes with a photo of a Lamborghini with scratches on the side that passed the black vehicle, along with a screenshot of Heller’s own TikTok account and the words “and yes he ‘hit me from the front'” and “trending OK TikTok wait till this lawyer get me my bread” pasted over the photo.

“Goodbye to your reputation Matt I will be suing for defamation and slander,” Maddy captioned her first video, which has over 340,000 views.

Another, shorter video on Maddy's TikTok shows shots of the Lamborghini from various perspectives, with scrapes on the side of the vehicle.