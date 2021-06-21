A new technology has been developed to assist children in preventing the sharing of naked photographs on the internet.

Children who are concerned that nude photos and films will end up on the internet will be able to report the content to help prevent it from being uploaded again.

For the first time, young people will be able to report photos and videos to the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) via a tool on the NSPCC’s Childline website before they appear online, thanks to a tool on the NSPCC’s Childline website.

Under 18s will be able to report the content via the Report Remove tool, which the IWF describes as a “world-first.”

Analysts at the IWF will then review the content and generate a hash, which will be shared with IT companies to assist prevent it from being uploaded and shared.

By sharing the URL of an image or video that has already surfaced online, the application can also be used to report it.

Analysts will examine the content and try to have it removed if it violates the law.

Young individuals must prove their age, but they are not required to give Childline or the IWF their real names. Anyone who submits a report should get comment on it within one business day.

Self-generated image reports more than doubled in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the IWF.

Others may have been groomed or blackmailed online after sharing a sexual image with a partner that was afterwards shared without their consent.

The tool, according to IWF CEO Susie Hargreaves, will help young people reclaim control.

“Once those photographs are out there, it can be a terribly lonely and hopeless place for victims,” she said. It’s also scary to not know who might have access to these photographs.

“This is a world-first tool. It will empower and empower young people to reclaim these photographs and ensure that they do not fall into the wrong hands online.”

If a young person discovers, Cormac Nolan, service head of Childline Online, says they don’t have to cope alone. (This is a brief piece.)