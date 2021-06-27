A new technique for detecting airborne Covid has been tested at an airport.

Kromek has created a technology that can detect Covid-19 levels in 30 minutes and might be utilized in stores, lobbies, and other high-traffic areas.

The company, which is situated in Sedgefield, County Durham, manufactures radiation detecting technology for the medical, nuclear, and security industries, and has recently created a biological threat detection system.

It operates by sucking in massive amounts of air (400 litres per minute) and analyzing the biological material, which it then analyzes for coronavirus.

It can restrict exposure to the disease and prevent the development of localized outbreaks, according to the inventors, by sensing viral particles before individuals display symptoms.

The system can provide near-real-time surveillance of the virus’s presence and prevalence, allowing for a return to normalcy.

Dr. Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek, said he was “glad” that the technology was being tested at Teesside International Airport.

“The device we’re testing is the only one of its kind that can autonomously identify the presence of Covid-19 across large areas,” he said.

“Kromek is a ground-breaking company that has adapted what it does best to develop this system in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen.

“We’re ecstatic that Teesside is not only one of the first airports, but also one of the first buildings, to test this revolutionary detector, which has the potential to be a game-changer.”