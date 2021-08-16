A new study suggests that dog coat patterns may predate those of wolves.

The particular coat patterns we recognize in today’s popular dog breeds aren’t truly attributable to mutation and domesticated breedings, as previously thought, according to a study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

“Colour pattern discrepancies are assumed to have resulted through mutation and artificial selection during and after domestication from wolves,” explains Danika Bannasch, a geneticist and research co-author. “However, there are still significant gaps in our understanding of how these patterns developed and are genetically controlled.”

Dogs, like most other mammals, get their color from the Agouti-signaling protein they produce (ASIP). In animals, this gene regulates the color variation of yellow and black pigments. The researchers looked at two structural variations of this gene and discovered that it creates five distinct base colors: dominant yellow, shaded yellow, agouti (wolf gray), black saddle, and black back. These five unique hues can be found in hundreds of dog breeds, with slight variations.

Many people thought that current canines got their coloration from grey wolves. While this is true for agouti coloring, it is not true for other base colors, according to study. Bannasch and her team discovered that the dominant yellow coat’s genetic mix came from an extinct wolf species that existed over two million years ago when examining these five foundation coats. The dominant yellow haplotype was determined to be remarkably identical to an extinct canid that branched from the grey wolf.

“We were originally shocked to learn that white wolves and yellow canines have very identical ASIP DNA configurations,” said Chris Kaelin, a geneticist and research co-author. “However, we were even more startled to learn that a specific DNA arrangement predates the emergence of contemporary wolves as a species by more than two million years.”

The experts believe that the extinct canids’ distinctive white coat helped them survive in their harsh northern surroundings. During an ice period over two million years ago, these extinct canids roamed the world, and their pale coloring allowed them to sneak up on their food. The light coat pattern survived in the species, eventually evolving into the coats we see today in wolves and dogs.

