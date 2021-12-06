A new study reveals that Viagra could be an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a new study, the erectile dysfunction medicine Viagra may be associated to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

When other factors including sex, race, and age were taken into account, researchers discovered that using Viagra (also known as sildenafil) was linked to a 69 percent lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Experts in Cleveland, Ohio, analyzed insurance claims data from over seven million patients and used computer modeling to find medications that could target dementia-related areas.

They discovered that males who took Viagra had a decreased incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, and they called for greater investigation into its use.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of age-related dementia, affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with no effective treatment now available.

The authors of the new study said they can’t conclude there’s a direct link between Viagra and Alzheimer’s disease, but they do think it should be examined in a clinical trial.

Dr. Feixiong Cheng of the Cleveland Clinic, the study’s lead investigator, said the findings were encouraging but that additional research was needed.

“Because our data only show a link between sildenafil use and a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” he explained, “we are now preparing a mechanistic trial and a phase two randomised clinical trial to prove causality and confirm sildenafil’s therapeutic advantages for Alzheimer’s patients.”

Viagra was created as a heart medication, but doctors discovered that it also improved blood flow to the penis.

According to the NHS, at least two-thirds of men report improved erections after taking it.