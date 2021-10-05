A new study finds a concerning absence of GP cancer referrals for people with “red flag” symptoms.

According to a new study, patients with “red flag” cancer symptoms are not being sent for prompt assessment in six out of ten cases.

A considerable number of individuals who were not referred developed cancer within a year of their GP session, according to the study.

Cancer diagnosis at an early stage has been shown to save lives.

Cancer Research UK financed the study, which was led by the University of Exeter in collaboration with University College London.

“Over the last decade, we’ve made enormous progress in improving life-saving cancer detection in the UK, in part because to GPs,” said Dr. Gary Abel, the study’s lead author.

“Our research found that patients who are recommended are substantially more likely to be diagnosed with cancer in the coming year than those who are not referred, indicating that GPs are correctly recommending the highest-risk patients.

“However, according to recommendations, many patients did not receive an urgent referral within two weeks.

“The proportion of people who are diagnosed with cancer after not being quickly referred suggests that stricter adherence to the standards would have major benefits.

“Our research indicated that a number of people get cancer after they were not referred for red flag symptoms,” stated lead author Dr. Bianca Wiering.

“This could indicate that an earlier diagnosis of cancer was overlooked. We believe that stricter adherence to the standards, as well as enhanced awareness of the categories of patients whose symptoms are commonly neglected, such as younger people, could help.

“It’s important to stress that this problem isn’t only the responsibility of GPs; we also need to ensure that the agencies that do the tests required on referral are adequately resourced, which we know isn’t always the case.”

The researchers looked at data from over 49,000 people who went to their doctor with one of the cancer warning signals that should prompt a referral according to clinical guidelines.

Six out of ten patients were not recommended for cancer inquiry within two weeks after their first appointment, according to the study.

Within a year, 1,047 of the 29,045 patients who were not referred got cancer (3.6 percent ).

